Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura extends Covid curfew in 12 civic bodies till June 25
india news

Tripura extends Covid curfew in 12 civic bodies till June 25

Curfew was first imposed in all these urban bodies on May 16 and has been extended in phases since.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Tripura has extended Covid curfew in 12 civic bodies, including Agartala municipal corporation, till June 25. The positivity rate, the percentage of people who test positive out of all those tested, in these civic bodies has ranged between 3.72% and 5% or above percent in the past nine days.

Curfew was first imposed in all these urban bodies on May 16 and has been extended in phases since.

Also Read | Covid protocol breach will only hasten 3rd wave: Delhi HC on violation of norms

The other civic bodies where curfew has been extended include Kumarghat and Kailasahar municipal council in Unakoti district; Khowai; Belonia and Santirbazar in South district; Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district; Udaipur in Gomati district; Mohanpur and Ranirbazar in West district; and Panisagar in North district.

As per the government notification, day curfew in other areas will be restricted to only busy areas on concerned district magistrates’ discretion, from 2pm to 6pm, and the night curfew will be from 6pm to 5am.

Shops and markets would be allowed to open from 6am to 2pm in the curfew areas . All offices will function till 4pm with 50% of workforce. All shopping malls, swimming pools, cinema halls and parks will continue to remain close.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP