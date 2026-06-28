...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tripura man held for killing his two minor children over domestic dispute: Police

Police arrested a 34-year-old man in Tripura for allegedly beating his two children to death following an altercation at home.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 04:00 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his two minor children on Saturday following an altercation with his wife at a Bru resettlement camp in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said.

A Tripura man was arrested for allegedly killing his two minor children at a Bru resettlement camp after a domestic dispute with his wife.

Police identified the father as Lalchhuanawma Bru, a resident of Kananta Para in Ultachara, Dhalai district.

“He was arrested on Saturday after his 32-year-old wife, Rontarung Reang, registered a complaint,” a police officer said.

According to police officers, Lalchhuanawma was intoxicated when he returned home, following which an altercation broke out between the couple over not dressing up their children.

Lalchhuanawma allegedly assaulted Reang and, when their 13-year-old daughter, Rishika Khakhomti Reang, tried to intervene, he picked up a wooden piece lying in the room and struck Rishika and her four-year-old brother, Prishsmaiha Molsoy Reang, on their heads. The children bled to death, the complaint said.

On the basis of the complaint, Gandacherra police registered a case against Lalchhuanawma under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Tripura man held for killing his two minor children over domestic dispute: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.