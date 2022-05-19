Tripura ministers get portfolios; chief minister Manik Saha keeps key depts

AGARTALA: Two days after their swearing-in, the ministers of the Tripura cabinet under the newly-elected chief minister Dr. Manik Saha were given their portfolios on Wednesday.

According to a notification served by chief secretary Kumar Alok, chief minister Manik Saha has kept key portfolios such as home, PWD, health and family welfare, IT, general administration and election with him.

Saha’s deputy Jishnu Devvarma got the charges of power, rural development including panchayat, finance, science, technology, environment, planning and coordination and the statistics departments.

Besides, Ratan Lal Nath has been allocated the departments of school, higher education and law. Pranajit Singha Roy will look after agriculture and farmers’ welfare, transport and tourism departments.

Manoj Kanti Deb has been allocated departments of food and civil supplies and urban development.

Lone woman minister Santana Chakma has been given charges of social welfare and social education and industries and commerce.

Ramprasad Paul has been given charges of jail, fire and emergency service, welfare of other backward classes and minorities while Sushanta Chowdhury will look after sports and youth affairs, information, cultural affairs and DWS.

Bhagaban Chandra Das has been entrusted with the departments of welfare of scheduled castes, labour and animal resource development and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly-inducted Rampada Jamatia got tribal welfare, handloom, handicraft and sericulture.

Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) minister NC Debbarma got charges of revenue and forest departments while newly-inducted minister from the party Prem Kumar Reang has been given fisheries and cooperation.

Former forest minister and IPFT leader Mewar Kumar Jamatia was dropped from the new cabinet.

After the resignation of former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on May 14, Manik Saha was sworn-in as the new chief minister, the subsequent day.

A day after his swearing-in, 11 legislators including nine old faces and two new ones were sworn-in at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

Hours after swearing-in of the cabinet ministers, the cabinet led by Manik Saha announced formulation a health policy and an IT policy along with welfare schemes for the Divyang individuals and the primitive tribal groups to develop their socio-economic conditions.

Only nine out of 12 berths were filled up after Biplab Kumar Deb took charge as chief minister in 2018. A year later, Sudip Roy Barman, who held Health ministry with him, was dropped from the cabinet due to alleged differences with Deb.

Last year, Deb inducted three new ministers , Ramprasad Paul, Sushanta Chowdhury and Bhagaban Das.