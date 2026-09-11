Tripura, Mizoram hold first meeting over inter-state border dispute: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura and Mizoram held their first meeting on Thursday to discuss their prolonged inter-state border dispute and explore an amicable solution, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said on Friday.

CM Saha said that he spoke to Mizoram chief minister Laldohuma about finding a solution after sitting together.

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The dispute centres on Phuldungsei, a village located in the hills along the inter-state border, as both states claim it as part of their territory.

“I was told that Mizoram officials came and the meeting was held (at the state guest house with officials of both the states) on Thursday. I don’t have the entire details about the talks held in the meeting. I shall say after getting it,” CM Saha said.

CM Saha said that he spoke to Mizoram chief minister Laldohuma about finding a solution after sitting together.

He added that the Mizoram chief minister agreed to it and expressed his willingness to visit the capital city to hold talks. Later, it was decided to hold the preliminary discussion among officials from both the states.

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{{^usCountry}} The Tripura government in 2020 had ordered a probe after the names of 130 residents of a border village were included in the voters’ list of Mizoram. Phuldungsei village, located in Kanchanpur sub-division of North district of Tripura, has been accepted as part of Tripura, though its eastern side falls in Mizoram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tripura government in 2020 had ordered a probe after the names of 130 residents of a border village were included in the voters’ list of Mizoram. Phuldungsei village, located in Kanchanpur sub-division of North district of Tripura, has been accepted as part of Tripura, though its eastern side falls in Mizoram. {{/usCountry}}

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