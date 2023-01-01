Home / India News / Tripura revenue minister and IPFT chief N C Debbarma passes away at 84

Tripura revenue minister and IPFT chief N C Debbarma passes away at 84

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 06:53 PM IST

Narendra Chandra Debbarma was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital on Friday after he suffered a brain stroke

Narendra Chandra Debbarma. (HT File Photo/Priyanka Deb Barman)
Narendra Chandra Debbarma. (HT File Photo/Priyanka Deb Barman)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Tripura revenue minister and the chief of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Narendra Chandra Debbarma breathed his last at a hospital in Agartala on Sunday. He was 84.

Debbarma was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital on Friday after he suffered a brain stroke. He was found to have blood clots in his brain and underwent a surgery. Later, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and was given ventilation support.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior member in the state cabinet Shri N.C. Debbarma today. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Santi!” chief minister Dr. Manik Saha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read |Meet the 80-year-old radio man behind statehood movement in Tripura

“ I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Narendra Chandra Devavarma, member of the state cabinet and veteran politician, senior leader of our government partner IPFT. I pray to God for his departed soul. Peace,” Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

After formation of the IPFT in 1997, it faded away in 2001. Since 2009, the party started reviving itself and organised a series of protests under the leadership of NC Debbarma both in Tripura and Delhi to press for Tipraland.

Their protests later attracted the BJP, which later forged an alliance with them to ‘eradicate’ the Left Front in 2018 that remained in power for two decades.

Prior to the formation of the IPFT, Debbarma also had direct or indirect involvement in several indigenous regional parties including Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), Tripura Hill People’s Party and Tripura Tribal National Council.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out