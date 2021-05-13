Home / India News / Tripura to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries above 18 years of age
Tripura to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries above 18 years of age

Though the third phase of vaccination was due to start from May 1, it was delayed as states with larger number of Covid-19 cases would be provided the vaccines first.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The decision of providing vaccines to the 18-45 age group free of cost was taken during a meeting held in April, a government official said. (AFP PHOTO.)

The Tripura government will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group and has also decided to allocate 134 crores from the state budget to procure vaccines.

“The decision of providing vaccines to the 18-45 age group free of cost was taken during a meeting held in April,” said OSD to chief minister Sanjay Mishra.

However, the schedule of providing the vaccines is yet to be fixed as the vaccine suppliers have not given any stipulated date.

Though the third phase of vaccination was due to start from May 1, it was delayed as states with larger number of Covid-19 cases would be provided the vaccines first.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb earlier said that the health workers and elders would be given priority for Covid-19 vaccination. “Everybody will be vaccinated phase wise,” Deb said.

Earlier, more than 20 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, West Bengal and Assam declared that they would make the vaccination drive free of cost.

