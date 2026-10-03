Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday called for stronger industry-academia collaboration, interdisciplinary research and entrepreneurship to make Tripura University a leading higher education and research centre in the Northeast.

Manik Saha urged Tripura University to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, research and innovation and emerge as a leading higher education hub. (Wikipedia)

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Addressing the 40th foundation day of Tripura University held at Maharaja Bir Bikram Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Friday, CM Saha said, “I would encourage stronger industry, academia collaboration, interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship, innovation, national and international academic partnership. A university must not create only knowledge; it must also connect the knowledge with the needs of society. Tripura government is committed to expand access to quality higher education and bringing opportunities closer to our younger people.”

Citing the establishment of different degree colleges across the state since 2018, CM Saha added that Tripura has seen rapid growth in the higher education sector in its journey towards becoming an academic hub.

“Tripura University has been playing a vital role in nurturing knowledge, talent and character, shaping generations of students into confident and responsible citizens”, CM later wrote on his Facebook page.

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{{^usCountry}} On the varsity’s foundation day, Tripura University signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with five different academic institutions, including Assam University, Devi Ahilya Viswavidyalaya, Pahle India Foundation and Bandhan Trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the varsity’s foundation day, Tripura University signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with five different academic institutions, including Assam University, Devi Ahilya Viswavidyalaya, Pahle India Foundation and Bandhan Trust. {{/usCountry}}

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Chancellor of the varsity Ahmed Javed, vice chancellor Debabrata Das and others were present at the programme.

Tripura University was established on October 2, 1987. Later, it was granted the status of a central university in 2007.