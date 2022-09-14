TRS distributes sarees, hopes to gain mileage

As the political atmosphere in Telangana is gradually heating up due to the ensuing by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Nalgonda district, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has already started wooing various sections of voters by offering them freebies.

A few days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders caught TRS leaders distributing umbrellas and wall clocks with pictures of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on them among the voters in Munugode.

The ruling party has now got yet another opportunity to attract women voters in Munugode. As the state is gearing up for 10-day long Bathukamma festival, the traditional folk festival of Telangana, from September 25 celebrated during Dasara Navaratri festivities, the Telangana government is making arrangements for distribution of sarees to womenfolk below poverty line across the state.

Starting next week, the TRS ministers and MLAs will begin distribution of Bathukamma sarees in their respective constituencies. The state handlooms department has made arrangements for distribution of over 1.18 crore “Bathukamma sarees”.

The scheme, which was launched in 2018, a couple of months ahead of the assembly election, fetched tremendous mileage to the TRS, which won 88 out of 119 assembly seats. Then, only 95 lakh-odd sarees were distributed among women voters.

In the last two years, the distribution of Bathukamma sarees was low key due to Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the TRS government is contemplating taking up the saree distribution in a big way so as to gain immediate mileage in Munugode by-election and also the next year’s assembly elections.

“Unlike in the previous years, when there was a criticism about the quality of sarees distributed among the women, the state government is ensuring distribution of superior quality sarees this year to impress the women,” a senior TRS leader said on condition of anonymity.

This time, the sarees are produced in 30 colours with around 800 colour combinations and 240 designs. “Orders have been given to expert weavers in Siricilla, Pochampally and Gadwal to produce the sarees in bulk. The state government has spent over ₹340 crore on Bathukamma sarees this year,” he said.

The state government placed the order well in advance, enabling the weavers to deliver the sarees as per schedule. “Since the by-election to Munugode assembly seat is round the corner, the focus will be more on distribution of sarees in the constituency to attract voters. We are planning a big event in Munugode before the commencement of festival,” the TRS leaders said.

