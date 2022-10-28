TRS govt failed to fulfil promises in 8 yrs: BJP ahead of Munugode bypoll

The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of betraying the faith of the people of the state in general and Munugode assembly constituency in particular, by failing to implement its promises in the last eight years.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay released a 20-page ‘charge sheet’ on the eight years of TRS government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at the party camp in Munugode of Nalgonda district.

In the ‘charge sheet’, the BJP said the TRS government had promised to provide irrigation facilities to an additional ayacut of 100,000 acres in each of 119 assembly constituencies. “In Munugode, not a single acre of land was brought under cultivation additionally in the last eight years,” it said.

The party alleged that KCR had made cash-rich Telangana into a bankrupt state by resorting to indiscriminate borrowings to the extent of ₹4 lakh crore, thereby imposing a burden of ₹4 lakh on every family. “Despite such huge borrowings, there is no improvement in the living standards of the people,” the charge sheet said.

It said the KCR government had failed to fill up job vacancies in the government departments in the last eight years. As per the C R Biswal Commission report, there were 190,000 vacancies in various government departments by 2020.

“The chief minister promised to fill up one lakh vacancies. The government has confined itself to issuing job notifications for a few thousand jobs, but so far, not a single vacancy was filled,” it said.

The BJP also charged the TRS government with dumping its promise of paying an allowance of ₹3,016 per month to each of the unemployed youth till they get jobs.

The other charges made by the BJP in the charge sheet are: non-implementation of crop loan waiver of ₹1 lakh for each farmer, denial of subsidies for fertilisers, pesticides and seeds to farmer on the pretext of extending cash benefit under Rythu Bandhu, refusal to implement PM Fasal Bima Yojana for the farmers, non-payment of bonus on minimum support price to any crop, failure to implement free education for students under KG to PG scheme, and inordinate delay in the implementation of fee reimbursement scheme for weaker section students, among others.

The BJP also alleged that corruption had become rampant in the TRS regime and the family members of KCR were involved in various corrupt deeds.

The TRS strongly refuted the charges levelled by the BJP. “Every section of the society has received some benefit or the other during the KCR regime. The kind of welfare and developmental programmes being implemented in Telangana for the last eight years are not witnessed in any of the BJP-ruled states,” senior TRS leader and state animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav said.

Stating that BJP candidate in Munugode K Rajagopal Reddy had done nothing for the constituency in the last four years, the minister said the constituency would witness all-round development only under the TRS regime.

