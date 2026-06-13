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Truck driver alleges occupants of luxury car threatened to kill him after collision, hangs himself

Truck driver alleges occupants of luxury car threatened to kill him after collision, hangs himself

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 12:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Dantewada , A 25-year-old truck driver allegedly committed suicide after circulating videos on social media and claiming that he was assaulted and threatened by occupants of a high-end car following a collision involving the truck driven by him in Dantewada district, police said.

Truck driver alleges occupants of luxury car threatened to kill him after collision, hangs himself

The deceased, identified as Tamradhwaj Sahu, a resident of Mahasamund district, was found hanging from a tree near Banjari Ghat under the Gidam police station limits on Friday, officials said.

Sahu worked as a driver for a truck owned by one Laxman. On Friday, Laxman informed police that Sahu had uploaded videos on Instagram claiming that he was going to end his life, and stopped responding to phone calls, a police official said.

A police team launched a search operation using the driver's mobile phone location and later recovered his body hanging from a tree in a forest near Banjari Ghat, he said.

The official said the truck driven by Sahu collided with a Mercedes car on Thursday at Banjari Ghat. An emergency response vehicle had also reached the spot following the accident, he said.

The owner of the Mercedes car, identified as Sagar Hemla, is a resident of Bijapur district who works as a contractor, the official said, adding that he will be summoned for questioning.

Police said further action will be taken based on the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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