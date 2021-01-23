'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries
The United States on Friday praised India for its role in furthering global health amid the coronavirus pandemic and described the country as the "true friend" for using its pharmaceutical sector to help people across the world. "We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine in South Asia," the state department tweeted.
The US praise came after India sent consignments of domestically-produced coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles in the last few days. It is also undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco. There are plans to supply doses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Two million doses will also be sent to Morocco. Earlier, HT report confirmed commercial supplies of Covishield to several countries that have agreements with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India soon.
India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, thanked the state department for recognising his country's efforts to support the global community to combat the coronavirus pandemic, news agency PTI reported. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he tweeted late Friday night, "India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community."
Prime Minister Modi has said the vaccine production and delivery capacity of India, which is known as the 'pharmacy of the world' and produces 60 per cent of vaccines globally, would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting the coronavirus crisis.
India's former envoy to Canada and South Korea Vishnu Prakash pointed out the country vaccine diplomacy for its response to the needs of its neighbours. "This is my definition of the Neighbourhood First policy. It is the kind of policy and approach that we need to follow and it shows the difference between India and other countries," Prakash said.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rajasthan BJP core group underlines efforts to bridge gap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar in view of safety concerns related to R- Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting AIIMS security guards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in a single day for the first time: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Photos: India remembers 'Netaji' on 125th birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t destroy your kids’ childhood in your ego clashes: SC to warring couples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain likely over parts of north west India including capital Delhi
- The current weather is influenced by a Western Disturbance over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation, present in the lower levels over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to visit Kolkata to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary
- The TMC and the BJP have already traded barbs over the Prime Minister’s visit on the occasion of Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Valour of Netaji gave new strength to India's freedom struggle': Amit Shah
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose as they seek to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox