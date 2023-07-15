‘True Muslim rejects all forms of extremism’: Muslim World League's Al-Issa at Jama Masjid

Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on a visit to India, said a true Muslim coexists with love and sincerity towards everyone, and rejects all forms of extremism and violence.

Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa speaks at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI)

Al-Issa was delivering the 'Khutbah' or sermon at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

Here are key takeaways from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa's sermon:

1. “A true Muslim possesses high morals that are evident in their conduct, reflecting the magnificence and beauty of Islam through the values upheld by the Muslim community. Embracing these values serves to enhance the reputation of Islam. Furthermore, adhering to these values is an essential aspect of a Muslim's genuine behaviour and is required in all circumstances.”

2. “The opposite behaviour - regrettably - is often attributed to our religion by those who are unfamiliar with the true essence of Islam. This misrepresentation occurs due to the actions of those who falsely claim affiliation with Islam. Such negative behaviour is considered a deviation from the path of Allah.”

3. “A true believer is beloved among people, as they exemplify the true essence of their religion through their lofty values and noble deeds. They embody the moderation and balance of Islam, rejecting all forms of extremism and violence, regardless of their justifications or pretexts.”

4. Therefore, a Muslim, with their high morals and comprehensive wisdom, coexists with love and sincerity towards everyone, guided by the national framework that encompasses all. This framework serves as the constitution of every nation. There is no choice for peace, harmony, development, and prosperity in our world except through respecting this framework that unites each nation with its citizens.

5. "A Muslim respects their national Constitution and values the general culture of their country. They strive to bring people closer together, fostering unity and avoiding division.

6. “What may be appropriate for one country may not necessarily be suitable for another. Therefore, Islamic jurists have clarified that fatwas and Sharjah-based judgments can vary according to the specific circumstances and contexts of each country.”

Al-Issa hails PM Modi

On Tuesday Al-Issa met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, he hailed Modi's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said that they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.

What is Muslim World League?

The Muslim World League or MWL is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

