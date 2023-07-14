‘Islam and terrorism have nothing…’: Muslim World League chief Al-Issa

Muslim World League chief Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, on Friday criticised terrorist organisations and expressed concern about “escalating conflicts and wars worldwide”. Speaking to news agency ANI, he emphasised that these outfits operate on “distorting the image of religions” and said, “Islam and terrorism have nothing to do with each other". The Muslim leader also made a visit to the Akshardham temple in Delhi on Thursday and called for peace and love amongst all, regardless of the reasons behind these conflicts. Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is on a five-day visit to India.(ANI)

Al-Issa said, "These terrorist organisations don't represent anyone except themselves; they have no religion or country." He also highlighted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a strong platform to combat such ideas.

He added that the Muslim World League is actively working to eradicate these ideological ideas, stressing the importance of addressing these ideas on an “ideological level to eliminate them from existence”.

Earlier in his address on Wednesday at the “Dialogue for Harmony among Religions”, Al-Issa criticised organisations that spread terrorism, saying that misconceptions, hate theories, and wrong perceptions contribute to the path from radicalisation to terrorism. He also mentioned that some leaders have used hate narratives to maintain their power and relevance.

Prior to serving as the Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Al-Issa held the position of Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet. He is renowned as an Islamic scholar, a proponent of moderate Islam, and an advocate for interfaith dialogue and global peace.

Akshardham visit

After visiting Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi, the chief of the World Muslim League expressed admiration for India, saying that it is a great example of unity in diversity. “India is a great example of Unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham - a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony, sums it up,” he said.

During his three-hour visit, the Muslim leader appreciated Akshardham's art, architecture, culture, and values, acknowledging its significant contributions to the world. He specifically desired to engage with the Swamis to discuss matters related to global peace, harmony, and coexistence.

The secretary general expressed his delight in meeting Swami Brahmaviharidas again, recalling their previous interaction in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh during an interfaith conference in 2022.

He was captivated by the stone parikrama's design, as well as the meaningful carvings found throughout Akshardham. He praised the scale and intricate details of the work.

Al-Issa about his visit to India

Al-Issa said his visit to India is “a visit to their friends in the Republic of India”. He mentioned having important meetings with political and religious leaders, which he found very enriching. The discussions focused on vital issues related to fostering harmony within societies and promoting global peace.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief of the Muslim World League praised Indian philosophy and traditions for teaching harmony to the world. He saluted Indian democracy, the Constitution of India, and the values that promote peaceful coexistence. Al-Issa also emphasised his respect for the rich Indian heritage that upholds harmony and unity.

