Muslim World League chief’s praise for India's unity: ‘Great model for co-existence’

Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa Tuesday praised India's unity and the Muslim community within the country for their sense of national pride. “They are proud that they are Indian nationals and they are proud of their Constitution,” he said during an event in New Delhi’s India-Islamic Cultural Centre. Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

Dr Al-Issa also acknowledged India’s contribution to humanity. “We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom…We know that we have a common objective of co-existing peacefully together...We know that the Indian components with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence not only in mere words but also on the ground and we appreciate all the efforts taken in this regard," he noted.

In response to Dr. Al-Issa's praise, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who spoke following him at the event, emphasised the loud and clear message conveyed by the Secretary General of the Muslim World League that to protect humanity, it is vital to live in peace and harmony. “…Excellency your deep understanding of Islam, the religions of the world and incessant efforts towards interfaith harmony, courage to persistently lead on the path of reforms has not only contributed to a better understanding of Islam and its contribution to humanity but also prevented extremist and radical ideologies to plague the young minds,” Doval said.

He further said that “India successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities.” “Islam occupies a significant position of pride with India being home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world. The Indian Muslim population is about the same as the combined population of more than 33 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation....It was only by being open to accommodating various world views and ideas, interactions and assimilations of various cultures, beliefs and practices that India emerged as a sanctuary for persecuted people of all faith from all across the world.”

Dr Al-Issa’s ongoing six- day visit to India, which began on Monday, is focussed on interfaith harmony and connecting Indian political and religious leadership with the leading body of the Islamic world. The Muslim World League or Rabitat al-Alam al-Islami is an International Islamic NGO that is founded and funded by Saudi Arabia. Hence, the visit is also being seen as “peace diplomacy”.

