Trump cites Gyanesh Kumar while renewing push for SAVE America Act, praises India's voter ID system

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday invoked India’s electoral system and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar while renewing his push for mandatory photo identification for voters in the United States.

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections in America can be held without a valid photo identification card, President Donald Trump said. (Bloomberg/HT)

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Trump is pushing for Congress to pass a more stringent voter registration law known as the SAVE America Act.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID? India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document. We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

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Trump’s post comes one week after CEC Gyanesh Kumar met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, where the two agreed to work closely together to deepen collaboration on election management and the training of election staff.

Gor, in a post on X, wrote on Tuesday, “President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

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SAVE America Act

The Trump administration has made passing the SAVE America Act a key focus of its legislative programme. The act will require voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote as well as a photo ID when voting. The act was passed in the House of Representatives earlier this year but has repeatedly failed to make it past the Senate, which is America’s upper legislative chamber.

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However, the issue of voter ID requirement laws has long been contentious in the United States. Supporters argued that such laws will effectively ensure election integrity especially after heated political debate around the legitimacy of recent elections.

Critics of the SAVE America Act point out that the non-citizens are already prohibited from voting under existing laws and that millions of registered voters lack the documentation that would be necessary under the act’s provisions.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, 12% of registered voters in America lack common forms of documentary proof like a birth certificate or a valid passport. In addition, the Center argues that verifying the validity of voter documents will take resources that election officials and other authorities do not presently have. The introduction of more restrictive voter ID laws in the US state of Kansas prevented approximately 31,000 eligible US citizens from registering to vote, the Center goes on to add.

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