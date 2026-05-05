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Trump congratulates PM Modi on BJP's Bengal win: ‘Historic, decisive’

The BJP crossed the majority mark in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 206 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

Published on: May 05, 2026 09:11 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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United States President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP registered victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” the White House said.(REUTERS/ file)

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

The BJP crossed the majority mark in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, winning 206 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. With polling in the Falta constituency countermanded, the effective majority mark stood at 147.

 
donald trump narendra modi west bengal
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