Trump-Modi friendship real, India 'essential partner', says US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

Amid the trade and tariff tensions, US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor has said New Delhi remains an essential partner for the United States. The Trump admin official also added that the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is 'very real'. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Sergio Gor in the Oval Office at the White House (AP FILE PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

"No partner more essential than India," said Gor, adding that both sides are continuing to engage on trade. The ambassador-designate further stated that the US will work to invite India to join Pax Silica next month.

Sergio Gor assumed office as the US ambassador to India on Monday. As per reports, the Trump official is set to present his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu this week.

The Trump nominee arrived in New Delhi in October 2025 as he took charge of the role, succeeding Eric Garcetti.

Addressing reporters at his first public address after taking charge as the US ambassador, Gor said: "It is great to be here as the United States Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission to take the partnership between our two great nations to the next level. This is the intersection of the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy."

In the past week, US President Donald Trump has warned of more tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil.

"Modi is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One last week. The Republican leader added that India does trade with Russia and “we can raise tariffs on them very quickly.”

Days after this remark, Trump 'greenlit' a Russia sanctions bill, which would call for tariffs up to 500 percent on Russia and countries trading with Russia for oil, petroleum and uranium.