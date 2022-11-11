'Trusted partner', says Nirmala Sitharaman on ties with US

India deeply values its ties with the United States as a "trusted partner", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday as she addressed a joint briefing with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who is in Delhi. "We share a traditionally strong bilateral relationship underpinned with shared values, convergence of interests on wide-ranging issues and vibrant people-to-people contact," the Union Minister further stressed.

The strong ties - between the two nations - have been reinforced with frequent interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, she further pointed out, "and the commitment of both the leaders in consolidating our strategic partnership". "The Quad and the Indo-pacific economic framework have further expanded our economic cooperation. They serve as a strong fora in developing sustainable economies, ensuring global health security, resilient supply chains, clean energy technology, green infrastructure and climate finance," Sitharaman underlined.

Friday's meeting, she said, will add greater rigor to the ties between the two countries. "We will continue to rely on close relationship with the US to address the global economic challenges in more coordinated manner," the Finance Minister further stated.

The ninth of the EEFP (Energy Efficiency Financing Platform) is being held with India preparing to assume the G-20 presidency. PM Modi - earlier this week - unveiled the logo, website and the theme of India's G-20 presidency.

"The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe," a government statement read.

