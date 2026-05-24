'Trying to create anarchy': BJP leaders target Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt will fall in next one year' remark

Several BJP leaders have targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of "creating anarchy" to topple the Modi government. This comes after the Congress MP claimed that the Modi-led government is set to fall within the next year.

Speaking at a Congress committee meeting, Gandhi was heard saying that the Modi government will fall in the next one year. (AICC)

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BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, claimed that Gandhi's "plan" was exposed after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress' Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government will fall within a year.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement points towards a major conspiracy by the Congress, along with all opposition parties, and the toolkit gang dreaming of destabilizing India, against the country. This is no ordinary statement but a serious plot to spread anarchy in the nation," wrote union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on X.

Goyal further accused Gandhi and the Congress party of "habouring hate for India."

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{{^usCountry}} "Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions, and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs—this reveals what the Congress's true intentions are?" Goyal added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions, and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs—this reveals what the Congress's true intentions are?" Goyal added further. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused the Congress MP of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge the Modi government by inciting riots across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused the Congress MP of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge the Modi government by inciting riots across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," Patra said in a video message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," Patra said in a video message. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP MP added that Gandhi's remark points to a "foreign agenda" to "end democracy in India." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP MP added that Gandhi's remark points to a "foreign agenda" to "end democracy in India." {{/usCountry}}

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"In India, the Constitution prevails and democracy triumphs. This is the government of the 140 crore people of India. Your foreign masters, including Soros, can't do any harm to this country," Patra added.

BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari also criticised Gandhi for his remark, claiming that the Congress leader was “losing his mind again".

In a post on X, Bhandari mocked Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and questioned “what exactly Rahul Gandhi is high on after returning from foreign trips".

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Speaking at a Congress committee meeting, Gandhi was heard saying that the Modi government will fall in the next one year. The Lok Sabha leader of opposition claimed that rising economic discontent will be one of the key reason behind the collapse.

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Adding to this, over the past week, Gandhi has been vocal on social media platforms, regarding the NEET UG paper leak.

Reiterating the Congress' statement, which demands the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Congress leader has made several posts regarding student-led protests over the leak.

Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Modi on his Italy visit.

"When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy, youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice. Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word," Gandhi wrote on X.

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The Congress MP has also reposted videos of protests across the country regarding the NEET paper leak.

"When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the PM remains silent—then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading," he wrote on X.

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