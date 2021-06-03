TTD to hold five-day festival, Anjanadri declared as birthplace of Lord Hanuman

In the wake of declaring Anjanadri as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced a five-day celebration in Tirumala on Wednesday. According to TTD additional executive officer Sri Dharma Reddy, the celebration will be held in the most glorious manner and is going to commence on June 4 and will last till June 8.

"There will be Abhishekam to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and Special Pujas to Seventh Mile Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy as in every year", said Dharma Reddy while addressing media persons at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.

After making elaborate research with the expert committee TTD officially declared Anjandari as the birthplace of Sri Anjaneya. To mark this historical decision the temple committee will throw a fete in the birthplace inside a cave located near Akasa Ganga. Temples for Balanjaneya and Anjana Devi have been decorated and special pujas will be performed to these deities during the five-day celebration, he added.

"Every day there will be special Abhishekam and Pujas at the lord Hanumana birthplace to both Balanjaneya and Anjanadevi with Jasmine, betel leaves, Kanakambaram, Chamanti and with Sidhooram on the respective days. While every day between 2 pm and 3 pm Hanuman Chalisa will be rendered" he further added, while elaborating the day-wise programs.

During these five-day celebration, special discourses on Hanuman – Astasiddhi, role model to today's youth, character, communication skills, achiever on each day with stalwart scholars -- have also been arranged at Nada Neeranjanam platform, said the additional executive officer.

This for the first time the people of Tirumala are going to witness such a huge celebration. Meanwhile, the concerned departments are making required arrangements for the forthcoming festival, said Dharma Reddy.

"The committee was set up with the utmost expertise and it was clear that those who objected to the opinion of the committee knew nothing about lord Hanuman," he also claimed that the decision taken by TTD can never be proved wrong. He further asserted, that in Astadasa Puranas 12 of them declare that Hanuman's birthplace was Anjanadri in Tirumala.

Notably, the total number of pilgrims who had darshan on June 2 has tallied to 7,635.