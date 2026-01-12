TVK chief Vijay headed to Delhi for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case

According to news agency PTI, the TVK has requested the Delhi Police to ensure security for Vijay.

The stampede which killed over 40 and injured over 60 people took place on on September 27, 2025 during Vijay's rally in Karur.

Months after the death of at least 41 people in a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, TVK chief Vijay is set to appear from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Monday. The actor-politician has emplaned from Chennai and will appear at the probe agency's headquarters in Delhi later in the day.

The Tamil Nadu leader was summoned by the CBI on January 6 in connection with the probe into the stampede. Earlier, the probe agency questioned TVK office bearers in the connection with the case.

A major controversy erupted in September last year after chaos and confusion at Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Police had said that the actor-politician was very late for the event, which led the crowds to swell.

The event was scheduled to take place from 3 pm but Vijay arrived at 7:30 pm, DGP in-charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman had said.

Cops also said that the organisers had asked for a ground anticipating a crowd of about 10,000 people, but nearly three times more arrived. “Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected. Though organisers had requested a large ground in Karur, anticipating about 10,000 people, nearly 27,000 gathered,” Venkatraman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With the event scheduled for afternoon, a crowd started gathering since 11 am and swelled even more by evening. During this period, there wasn't enough food or water for those waiting, the top cop had said.

Days later, the Madras High Court also came down heavily on the TVK, calling the stampede a “huge man-made disaster.” Of those dead, many were women and children who had travelled from across the state to attend the rally.