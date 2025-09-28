10,000 anticipated, 27,000 people arrived: What led to stampede at Vijay's Karur rally

At least 39 people, including nine children, were killed and more than 50 were injured in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai, on Saturday. TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay addresses a gathering before the stampede during a public event, in Karur on Saturday.(TVK/ANI Photo)

Talking about how the rally was planned, cops later revealed that the organisers had asked for a ground anticipating a crowd of about 10,000 people, but nearly three times more arrived. “Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected. Though organisers had requested a large ground in Karur, anticipating about 10,000 people, nearly 27,000 gathered,” DGP in-charge of Tamil Nadu, G. Venkatraman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The official also said that while the rally was planned from 3 pm to 10 pm, crowds started assembling as early as 11 am on Saturday. “By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm., the crowd had already been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. That is the reality,” the police official further said.

Talking about the security situation, the official said over 500 police personnel had been deployed, adding that Vijay appreciated cops for their role. “Vijay himself appreciated the police for their role but stressed that party cadres must take responsibility for crowd management. It does not mean the police should deploy numbers equal to the entire crowd of 27,000,” the official added.

While the Tamil Nadu DGP-in charge discussed details related to the event and the stampede, he said the exact reasons behind the tragedy will be revealed only after inquiry. “A one-man commission has already been set up. Until then, I cannot comment further on it,” he added.

Vijay, a Tamil cinema star for over three decades, has been drawing massive crowds since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024.

Follow updates on the stampede at Vijay's rally

However, tragedy struck around 7.30 pm when a stampede broke out shortly after Vijay began addressing supporters who had been waiting since the afternoon to see him.

As he spoke from atop his campaign vehicle, panic spread when people began fainting and falling in the overcrowded ground. Several women and children were among those who collapsed. Vijay stopped his speech midway, threw water bottles to stricken supporters, and appealed for police assistance as the situation spiralled out of control, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin told reporters, “So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls. Another 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are undergoing intensive treatment.”

The state government has also announced compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the victims. Stalin said he had deputed ministers, including Ma Subramanian, to oversee relief and medical arrangements.

Vijay expressed grief on social media. “My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow,” he wrote on X. “I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment in hospital.”

With agencies inputs