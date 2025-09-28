‘Writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain’: TVK chief Vijay as Karur rally death toll rises to 36

A massive campaign rally by Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), turned tragic on Saturday evening, in Karur district. A sudden crowd surge during the event left at least 36 people dead and around 40 injured. TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay addresses gathering before stampede during a public event, in Karur several feared dead and injured, in Karur on Saturday(ANI)

State health minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the fatalities include at least 16 women, nine men, and six children. Officials have warned that the death toll could rise further.

After returning to Chennai from Trichy, Vijay took to X late on Saturday night to express his anguish. “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," he wrote.

He also offered prayers for the injured, saying, "I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have expressed concern over the incident and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

Crowd surge leads to stampede

Police sources said the stampede occurred as the crowd surged toward the barricades to catch a glimpse of Vijay during his speech. Officials had anticipated around 30,000 attendees, but local reports suggest the rally drew at least 60,000 people.

A senior official overseeing the investigation told HT, “We will fix responsibility once video evidence and testimonies are studied. Crowd-control failures appear evident.”

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to constitute a one-person inquiry commission, headed by retired high court Justice Aruna Jagatheesan, who previously probed the Thoothukudi massacre, to conduct a thorough investigation into the Karur rally incident and submit a report to the state authorities.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin is expected to visit Karur tonight to meet the families of the deceased and those undergoing treatment. A compensation of ₹10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to those injured.