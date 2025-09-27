Vijay makes no comment, leaves from Trichy airport as death toll rises to 31 after Karur rally stampede in Tamil Nadu

A massive campaign rally by Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended in tragedy on Saturday, September 27, evening, when a sudden crowd surge left at least 31 people dead and over 50 injured. Vijay was spotted arriving at Trichy airport but he did not provide any comment on the tragedy. (Also read: Rajinikanth offers condolences after over 30 die in Vijay's Karur rally in Tamil Nadu) Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder Vijay addressed a public rally, in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

Vijay arrives at airport

As per a video update shared by news agency ANI on their official X account, Vijay was seen arriving at Trichy airport in a black car. Even as several journalists and photographers called his name and asked for a comment on the tragedy, the actor did not budge and went inside the airport premises. The caption read, "Tamil Nadu: TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay leaves from Trichy airport.

A stampede took place during his public event in Karur.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji said, "Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede and 58 people have been admitted.""

What happened at the rally?

The incident, described as a “stampede-like crush” by the district administration, occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode highway, where thousands had gathered for Vijay’s ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ ('Let There Be Light') campaign meeting. He was addressing the audience when chaos broke out, forcing him to halt his speech.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is going to hold an urgent meeting of officials at the Secretariat.

"I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding," Stalin wrote in a post on X earlier.

Though permissions were granted for around 30,000 participants, local reports suggested nearly 60,000 people converged on Velusamypuram from surrounding districts, many traveling on foot, tractors, and buses.