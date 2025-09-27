Massive tragedy at Vijay's Karur rally in Tamil Nadu, toll now 36 in 'stampede-like crush' | Latest updates

The death toll after a massive stampede-like situation at Tamil actor-politician Vijay’s rally at Karur in Tamil Nadu rose to 36, with 40 seriously injured. Former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji meets the injured after a stampede-like situation was witnessed during a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, September 27, 2025. (PTI)

The rally organised by his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) saw a sudden crowd surge. Follow LIVE updates on the Karur stampede here

Here is what we know so far: