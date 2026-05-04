‘TVK will be able to form govt on its own’: Vijay's party goes 100+ in trends in historic Tamil Nadu debut

Spokesperson of Tamil Nadu superstar Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said on Friday that they will be able to form government on their own in the state where early trends showed the party set for a historic debut.

Ahilyanagar: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a visit to Saibaba Temple, at Shirdi in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra(PTI)

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TVK, which is fighting its debut poll, was leading in a whopping 170+ seats in early trends while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was nowhere close and ahead in a little over 20 constituencies, according to data from analytics portal PValue at 11:15 am.

“DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own,” said TVK spokesperson Felix Gerald. Track Tamil Nadu election results live here

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{{^usCountry}} Voting for the Tamil Nadu election 2026 took place in a single phase on April 23, along with the first phase of West Bengal poll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voting for the Tamil Nadu election 2026 took place in a single phase on April 23, along with the first phase of West Bengal poll. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay, mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’, has emerged to be a significant player in Tamil Nadu election due to his massive fan following. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay, mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’, has emerged to be a significant player in Tamil Nadu election due to his massive fan following. {{/usCountry}}

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Voting for the Tamil Nadu election 2026 took place in a single phase on April 23, along with the first phase of West Bengal poll.

Vijay, mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’, has emerged to be a significant player in Tamil Nadu election due to his massive fan following.

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While most exit poll results favoured the DMK, Axis My India gave an edge to the TVK in its projection for Tamil Nadu election.

Along with counting trends, visuals of dismantled tents at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, also emerged Monday morning.

As the DMK-led alliance trailed, a different scene unfolded in Panaiyur and Neelankarai, the bastion of TVK. Security was upped significantly around the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Neelangarai and the TVK party office in Panaiyur.

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Tamil Nadu assembly has a total 234 seats, making 118 the magic number that a party or an alliance needs to secure to be able to form government

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