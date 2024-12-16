Twelve Indians die of suspected gas poisoning at hotel resort in Georgia

Twelve Indian nationals were found dead due to suspected poisoning from carbon monoxide gas at an Indian restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri. All were found dead in their bedrooms on the second floor of the facility. (Representative image) All 12 deceased were Indian nationals who were employees of the Indian restaurant.(HT File)

Initial inspection of victim's dead bodies revealed no signs of injuries or violence among the deceased, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Indian embassy officials in Tbilisi confirmed to the Hindustan Times that all 12 deceased were Indian nationals who were employees of the Indian restaurant. However, Georgia claimed that 11 among them were foreigners, and one was its citizen.

“Mission has just learned about the death of 12 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Mission is in touch with the local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given,” the Indian mission said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation found that carbon monoxide poisoning could be from a power generator, which was turned on inside a closed indoor area near their bedrooms on Friday night. A forensic examination has also been launched to find the “exact” cause of death.

“In connection with the fact, investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic - criminalistics are working on the spot, interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted. Appropriate examinations are appointed,” the ministry said.

Georgian police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which deals with “negligent manslaughter”.