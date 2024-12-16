Indian-origin woman dies in Tennessee car crash, 2 friends seriously injured

A tragic accident occurred on Friday when a 26-year-old woman from Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, lost her life in a car crash in the United States. Nagasri Vandana Parimala, who was pursuing her master's degree in data science, collided with a truck in Tennessee’s Memphis while driving, leading to her untimely death. She was accompanied by two of her friends who got seriously injured in the accident. A 26-year-old woman from Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, died in a car crash in Memphis, Tennessee. (Pixabay - representational image)

Andhra Pradesh woman was a student in the US

Shifted to the US in December of 2022, Vandana was a hard-working woman employed as a conference assistant at the varsity. She was trusted to look after the logistics and organise sessions. She also generated key metric reports while studying for her master’s degree at the University of Memphis, as reported by the Times of India.

On the unfortunate Friday night, she was returning from her workplace and picked her two friends up after which she crashed with a truck near Rockwood Avenue in Memphis, as reported by the US media reports. Despite being rushed to the hospital after the collision, Vandana failed to survive her injuries. Meanwhile, her two friends were seriously injured with one of them reportedly in a critical condition. Her family was informed about her death by the local authorities of the Tenessee.

Telugu Association supports Vandana’s family

The minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Manohar offered his condolences and assured support to her father, a Tenali businessman Ganesh and her mother Ramadevi. Vandana’s father shared that the representative of the Telugu Association of North America is working hard to speed up the process of bringing her body back home to Tenali so the family can perform her final rites.

It was reported that before her move to the US, Vandana was employed at a Chennai firm from January 2021 to December 2022. At the firm, she was employed as a source code professional and received her bachelor’s degree from a private college in her hometown in technology (electronics and communications) in 2020.