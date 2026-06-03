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Twisha case: Former judge Giribala, son sent to 14-day judicial custody

A CBI court in Bhopal remanded Samarth Singh and his mother to 14 days' custody in connection with the death of former model Twisha Sharma.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Tuesday remanded former model and actor Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh to 14 days of judicial custody.

A special CBI court sent Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh (in blue) to 14-day judicial custody in Bhopal on Tuesday.(ANI)

Twisha was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family accused her husband Samarth and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, of dowry torture, while the accused insist it was suicide. Initially registered by Bhopal police, the case was later handed over to CBI on the recommendation of the state government.

The magistrate Shobhna Bhagave directed authorities to ensure special security arrangements for Samarth and Giribala Singh, after the latter expressed fears for their safety. Giribala Singh pointed out that many hardened criminals lodged in Bhopal Central Jail had once faced her strict judgments, and their presence posed a threat to her and her son.

The court ordered that both be kept in Bhopal Central Jail until June 16, but in secure, separate cells. Representing herself, Giribala said: “To remain with jail inmates whom I had punished in the past will be dangerous for our lives.”

Throughout interrogation, both Samarth and Giribala Singh maintained their innocence, claiming they never harassed Twisha physically or mentally. Meanwhile, Twisha’s family has demanded recovery of jewellery given at the time of marriage, which CBI has agreed to pursue.

The CBI produced Samarth and Giribala Singh before the chief judicial magistrate after five days of interrogation, which included crime scene recreation and virtual reconstruction of the timeline. The agency informed the court that questioning will resume once crucial evidence is received—including the second post-mortem report, viscera analysis, and forensic examination of mobile phones, laptops, and other materials—to cross-check facts and strengthen the investigation, said advocate Srivastava.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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