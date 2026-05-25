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Twisha cremated after 2nd post mortem

The 32-year-old actor-model was found dead at her home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family alleging harassment and abuse over dowry

Published on: May 25, 2026 08:38 am IST
By Shruti Tomar
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Bhopal: The last rites of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry, were conducted on Sunday evening, soon after an AIIMS Delhi team completed her second post-mortem examination.

The victim was cremated at Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, with her brother, Harshit, lighting the funeral pyre. (ANI photo)

The 32-year-old actor-model was found dead at her home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family alleging harassment and abuse over dowry. Her lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, who absconded for 10 days since an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha’s death, surrendered to the Bhopal police on May 22 and is currently in police custody.

The victim was cremated at Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat, with her brother, Harshit, lighting the funeral pyre. Her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, did not attend the cremation, while Samarth Singh was denied police permission to be present at the ceremony.

The chief of forensic medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, meanwhile, said compiling the report will take some time as certain laboratory tests, including histopathology and viscera examination, are required.

As per Samarth, on May 12, Twisha visited a beauty parlour, returned at 6 pm, went for a walk with him, and they had dinner. He claimed she went downstairs to talk on the phone while he slept. His mother later alerted him that Twisha was nowhere to be found. Giribala found her hanging on the rooftop with a nylon exercise belt.

“Samarth said he rushed to support her, while his mother tried to loosen the noose, and he attempted CPR... took her to AIIMS, where doctors declared her dead,” the officer added.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, rejected Samarth’s account and said, “When Twisha was talking on the phone, Samarth shouted from the background and she disconnected the phone...”

SIT head Rajneesh Kaul said, “Giribala Singh has been asked to stay at home as police will go to their home with Samarth for the reconstruction of the crime scene...”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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