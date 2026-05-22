Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth Singh barred from legal practice after taken into police custody
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the post-mortem would take place in Bhopal, with arrangements being made for a special flight to bring the medical team for the procedure.
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: After dramatic developments at the Jabalpur High Court, Bhopal Police on Friday arrested Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment before her death in Bhopal last week. Earlier in the day, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed him arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask. ...Read More
However, the court directed him to surrender before the appropriate court having jurisdiction in the matter, news agency PTI reported.
The development came around an hour after he withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.
Here are the latest updates:
Family members of Twisha Sharma on Friday said the court had accepted their plea and ordered a second post-mortem of her body. The examination will be conducted by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the post-mortem would take place in Bhopal, with arrangements being made for a special flight to bring the medical team for the procedure.
The earlier post-mortem report had stated that Sharma died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature” and also noted multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on various parts of her body.
Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 22 May 2026 09:06:12 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Bar Council suspends advocte Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspends advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, within months of marriage in Bhopal.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:48:24 pm
The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspends advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, within months of marriage in Bhopal. Twisha's cousin, Ashish Sharma alleges delay due to accused's influence
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha's cousin, Ashish Sharma, while speaking to ANI, alleged that delays in the investigation had occurred due to the accused's influence and demanded accountability for those who allegedly aided them.
"It is very clear that this delay was due to their power and influence. The government will have to see who are the people who kept helping the culprits even after the crime. It is the hard work of the people who worked for justice to Twisha. We are thankful to the officers for this decision but the delay will always hurt us. This should not happen to anyone else. Timely action should be taken. Law should stand for justice, not for the rich or influential," he said.
Calling it a long legal battle, Ashish Sharma said, "We will be hopeful as long as people keep fighting for justice for Twisha. This is a long fight."
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:36:31 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma's family welcomes CBI probe
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Family members of late Twisha Sharma on Friday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to recommend a CBI investigation into her death case, while alleging that delays in the probe were influenced by the accused's "power and influence."
Reacting to the development, Twisha Sharma's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, said the state government had taken a step towards justice, though he felt the move should have come earlier.
"We welcome this. Madhya Pradesh Government has now taken a step towards justice to victims, a step which should have been taken much earlier. We thank the MP Government for this," he told ANI.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:32:59 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: ‘Spoiled son of a powerful household’, says Twisha Sharma's cousin
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma’s cousin Ashish Sharma said, "Samarth Singh has not been arrested. He was only made available there (in the court). Samarth Singh is an accused from an influential family, a spoiled son of a powerful household, who uses the system whenever he wants. Today it is happening with us, tomorrow it can happen with someone else..."
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:31:08 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: What had happened?
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension.
Her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:23:20 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Notice issued to Giribala Singh
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: The High Court on Friday also issued a notice to Twisha Singh's mother-in-law and ex-judge Giribala Singh, named in the case as an accused along with Samarth, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail filed by Twisha's father as well as the state government.
Police had also issued the third and final notice for recording of statement to Giribala Singh on Thursday.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:21:03 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: AIIMS Delhi awaits order to do second autopsy of Twisha Sharma
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: AIIMS Delhi is awaiting the court order for second autopsy of Twisha Sharma. “AIIMS Delhi has learned through media reports about the court order directing a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma's body, which is currently at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal. Once we receive the order, either a team of doctors will be sent there or, if arrangements are made to shift the body to AIIMS Delhi, the post-mortem will be conducted here. Either way, our forensic team will do the needful in the interest of justice,” said AIIMS Forensic Department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:03:11 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: MP court transfers case to CBI
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation.
According to a Home Department notification, the probe in Crime No. 133/2026 registered at Katara Hills Police Station, Bhopal, has been handed over to the CBI.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:02:31 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Samarth Singh withdraws anticipatory bail
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the High Court, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said, according to PTI.
The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:54:15 pm
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth taken into custody by police
Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: After dramatic developments at the Jabalpur High Court, Bhopal Police on Friday arrested Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment before her death in Bhopal last week. Earlier in the day, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed him arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask.