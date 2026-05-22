Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth Singh barred from legal practice after taken into police custody

Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: After dramatic developments at the Jabalpur High Court, Bhopal Police on Friday arrested Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment before her death in Bhopal last week. Earlier in the day, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed him arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask. ...Read More

However, the court directed him to surrender before the appropriate court having jurisdiction in the matter, news agency PTI reported.

The development came around an hour after he withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.

Here are the latest updates:

Family members of Twisha Sharma on Friday said the court had accepted their plea and ordered a second post-mortem of her body. The examination will be conducted by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the post-mortem would take place in Bhopal, with arrangements being made for a special flight to bring the medical team for the procedure.

The earlier post-mortem report had stated that Sharma died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature” and also noted multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on various parts of her body.

Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.