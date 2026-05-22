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Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth Singh barred from legal practice after taken into police custody

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 22, 2026 09:08:16 pm IST

Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the post-mortem would take place in Bhopal, with arrangements being made for a special flight to bring the medical team for the procedure.

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Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal.(File Image/PTI)

Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: After dramatic developments at the Jabalpur High Court, Bhopal Police on Friday arrested Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment before her death in Bhopal last week. Earlier in the day, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed him arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 09:06:12 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Bar Council suspends advocte Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspends advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, within months of marriage in Bhopal.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:48:24 pm

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspends advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, within months of marriage in Bhopal. Twisha's cousin, Ashish Sharma alleges delay due to accused's influence

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha's cousin, Ashish Sharma, while speaking to ANI, alleged that delays in the investigation had occurred due to the accused's influence and demanded accountability for those who allegedly aided them.

    "It is very clear that this delay was due to their power and influence. The government will have to see who are the people who kept helping the culprits even after the crime. It is the hard work of the people who worked for justice to Twisha. We are thankful to the officers for this decision but the delay will always hurt us. This should not happen to anyone else. Timely action should be taken. Law should stand for justice, not for the rich or influential," he said.

    Calling it a long legal battle, Ashish Sharma said, "We will be hopeful as long as people keep fighting for justice for Twisha. This is a long fight."

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:36:31 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma's family welcomes CBI probe

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Family members of late Twisha Sharma on Friday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to recommend a CBI investigation into her death case, while alleging that delays in the probe were influenced by the accused's "power and influence."

    Reacting to the development, Twisha Sharma's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, said the state government had taken a step towards justice, though he felt the move should have come earlier.

    "We welcome this. Madhya Pradesh Government has now taken a step towards justice to victims, a step which should have been taken much earlier. We thank the MP Government for this," he told ANI.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:32:59 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: ‘Spoiled son of a powerful household’, says Twisha Sharma's cousin

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma’s cousin Ashish Sharma said, "Samarth Singh has not been arrested. He was only made available there (in the court). Samarth Singh is an accused from an influential family, a spoiled son of a powerful household, who uses the system whenever he wants. Today it is happening with us, tomorrow it can happen with someone else..."

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:31:08 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: What had happened?

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension.

    Her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:23:20 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Notice issued to Giribala Singh

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: The High Court on Friday also issued a notice to Twisha Singh's mother-in-law and ex-judge Giribala Singh, named in the case as an accused along with Samarth, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail filed by Twisha's father as well as the state government.

    Police had also issued the third and final notice for recording of statement to Giribala Singh on Thursday.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:21:03 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: AIIMS Delhi awaits order to do second autopsy of Twisha Sharma

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: AIIMS Delhi is awaiting the court order for second autopsy of Twisha Sharma. “AIIMS Delhi has learned through media reports about the court order directing a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma's body, which is currently at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal. Once we receive the order, either a team of doctors will be sent there or, if arrangements are made to shift the body to AIIMS Delhi, the post-mortem will be conducted here. Either way, our forensic team will do the needful in the interest of justice,” said AIIMS Forensic Department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:03:11 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: MP court transfers case to CBI

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation.

    According to a Home Department notification, the probe in Crime No. 133/2026 registered at Katara Hills Police Station, Bhopal, has been handed over to the CBI.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 08:02:31 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Samarth Singh withdraws anticipatory bail

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the High Court, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said, according to PTI.

    The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 07:54:15 pm

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth taken into custody by police

    Twisha Sharma death case LIVE updates: After dramatic developments at the Jabalpur High Court, Bhopal Police on Friday arrested Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment before her death in Bhopal last week. Earlier in the day, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed him arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask.

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