Twitter suspends J-K LG’s account briefly, officials cite technical error

The Raj Bhawan officials said that the issue had been taken up with the authorities concerned and the "technical error" would be resolved soon.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. (PTI)

The official Twitter handle of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly on Monday with Raj Bhawan officials maintaining that it was a technical error.

The '@OfficeOfLGJandK' handle with over 50,000 followers had an account suspension notice displayed with a line below reading "Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules".

The Raj Bhawan officials said that the issue had been taken up with the authorities concerned and the "technical error" would be resolved soon.

The handle was subsequently restored.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan was among the first to flag the issue of suspension of account of the Lt Governor, saying "meanwhile @TwitterIndia suspends the account of Office Of LG J&K citing rules violation. What did they do by the way. Did I miss something??"

