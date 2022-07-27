Home / India News / Twitter to place Centre’s ‘blocking orders’ before K’taka HC in sealed cover
india news

Twitter to place Centre’s ‘blocking orders’ before K’taka HC in sealed cover

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed social media giant Twitter Inc to place the various ‘blocking orders’ issued by the Union government before it in sealed envelopes
Twitter to place Centre’s ‘blocking orders’ before K’taka HC in sealed cover
Twitter to place Centre’s ‘blocking orders’ before K’taka HC in sealed cover
Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed social media giant Twitter Inc to place the various ‘blocking orders’ issued by the Union government before it in sealed envelopes.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who is hearing the case, also directed the microblogging company that the same has to be shared with the advocate for the Union government.

The Centre’s advocate has requested the court that the proceedings of this case be held in-camera. This will mean a private hearing in which parties not part of the proceedings will not be allowed.

The court said the request will be considered.

Twitter Inc has approached the High Court against 10 different ‘blocking orders’, issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

These orders are variously dated between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022. They include orders to block accounts, tweets, URLs and hashtags.

On Tuesday, the single judge bench was informed by Twitter’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi that MeitY has failed to record reasons for ordering the closure of accounts.

The procedures and safeguards of the IT Rules 2009 require the reasons to be recorded and since Twitter will be answerable to the account holders, “if this continues, my whole business will close”, Rohatgi submitted.

After issuing notice to the Centre in the petition, the hearing of the case was adjourned to August 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out