Twitterati slams Bharat Matrimony. Why is #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending?

Matrimonial website Bharat Matrimony came under fire on Twitter over its latest video commercial on the occasion of Holi. Netizens have called out the website, accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments by making an ad against Holi.“A lot of women have stopped playing Holi due to the trauma they experience through harassment. Watch this video that brings this to life in a hard hitting way. This Holi, let’s celebrate Women’s Day, and choose to keep them safe everyday. #BeChoosy #Holi #Holi2023 #WomensDay”, the website tweeted the ad video along with this caption.The viral ad triggered a massive outcry on social media, with #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending on Twitter.“#BoycottBharatMatrimony Shame on @bharatmatrimony for using a Hindu festival like #Holi to run their social awareness agenda”, a user tweeted.“A specific , bigoted, advertisement..Remove the ad asap..Before ur site is finished....#boycottbharatmatrimony”, a post read on Twitter.“Still I'll boycott it for their Hinduphobic video. #BoycottBharatMatrimony”, a Twitter user commented.

Bharat Matrimony logo.(Twitter/Bharat Matrimony)

Bharat Matrimony is yet to respond on the backlash on Twitter.This comes a day after online food delivery app Swiggy came under fire on Twitter over a billboard ad for Instamart. The billboard features eggs and reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”The billboard ad after going viral had triggered a major outcry, evoking strong reactions from some Twitter users who accused the brand of specifically targeting Hindu festivals.

