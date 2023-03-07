Swiggy called out on Twitter. Why is #HinduPhobicSwiggy trending?

Swiggy Instamart's purported billboard on the occasion of Holi has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens, including right-wing leaders like Sadhvi Prachi, calling out the food delivery app with #HinduPhobicSwiggy. On Twitter, #HinduPhobicSwiggy was top trending on Tuesday afternoon.(File)

The billboard features eggs and reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the commercial.

However, on Twitter, #HinduPhobicSwiggy was the top trending on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hey @Swiggy why don't you give Similar gyan on Eid/Christmas? Afraid of Sar Tan Se Juda gang? Since you serve diverse communities, it's important for you to learn to respect all religions. Remove your Holi ads. #HinduPhobicSwiggy,” Sadhvi tweeted.

Yogi Devnath, a member of All India Sadhu Samaj and former president of the Kutch Sant Samaj, also tweeted and urged Swiggy to apologise for the advertisement.

“Hey Swiggy it’s not okay to give selective information on Hindu festivals. Your Holi reel and billboard is creating a wrong perception about Holi. You must apologise and take steps to promote cultural diversity,” he tweeted.

Former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki tweeted, “Holi reel and billboard of Swiggy is disrespectful towards a festival celebrated by millions. Why no such information on other non-Hindu festivals? Swiggy must apologise to Hindus for its intentional mistake.”

Elvish Yadav, a YouTube video creator who also makes short films that are popular on the platform, tweeted, “The recent Billboard advertisement of @Swiggy is a clear attempt to defame Holi & create a negative perception among people. The lack of similar Ads for non-Hindu festivals shows a clear bias. Show some sensitivity and Apologize to Hindu community. #HinduPhobicSwiggy.”

Swiggy is yet to make a statement on the boycott trend.

