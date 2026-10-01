Two arrested for attack on Tipra Motha candidate during TTAADC polls in Tripura: Police

Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a firing incident in Maharani of Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district that injured a Tipra Motha Party (TMP) candidate during the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) village council polling three days ago, police said on Thursday.

“We arrested them from Takarjala in Sepahijala district based on our secret information,” a senior police officer said.

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Khachindra Reang (34), who was contesting from Ward No. 2 of the Gamaria Village Committee, was injured after unidentified persons allegedly opened fire as he got down from a vehicle. Two other persons, identified as Chitrajoy Reang (26) and Uday Ram Reang (40), were also injured in the incident.

The three were subsequently taken for medical treatment, with Khachindra Reang later being referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala.

“We arrested them from Takarjala in Sepahijala district based on our secret information. They were produced before court today. We are investigating the matter to find involvement of others,” a senior police officer said.

Gomati Superintendent of Police (SP) Anirban Das suffered head injuries and an official vehicle of the Udaipur sub-divisional police officer was also vandalised by unidentified people during the violence.

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{{^usCountry}} The firing incident took place on the polling day for the TTAADC Village Committee elections, the first such election in a decade. Polling was held across 587 Village Committees, with voting taking place through ballot papers. The State Election Commission had announced polling for September 28, with counting scheduled for October 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firing incident took place on the polling day for the TTAADC Village Committee elections, the first such election in a decade. Polling was held across 587 Village Committees, with voting taking place through ballot papers. The State Election Commission had announced polling for September 28, with counting scheduled for October 5. {{/usCountry}}

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Though 4,597 seats were supposed to go to polls under 587 village committees, voting took place in 2,950 seats as 1,644 seats were elected unopposed, leaving three seats vacant with no nominations.

Over 80% turnout was recorded in the polling on September 28. A day after the poll, the State Election Commission announced repolling at three seats of Matabari block and Amarpur block in Gomati district on October 3.

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The Supreme Court earlier directed the State Election Commission to hold the village council polls by the first week of September following a petition filed by TIPRA Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.

The five-year term of the elected Village Committees ended in 2021, but the election could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.