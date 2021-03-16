Home / India News / Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
Two Chinese nationals, who were allegedly travelling with fake Aadhaar cards, were detained at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday morning, police said
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Two Chinese nationals, who were allegedly travelling with fake Aadhaar cards, were detained at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday morning, police said.

The Aadhaar cards had Uttar Pradesh addresses.

The two men who were detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel said they were going to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Officials did not say which flight they were trying to board.

The men were identified as Zhang Jun (39) and Kaileng (42).

Officials who checked the travel documents said they had travelled between Karachi from Kathmandu on March 3 and March 14.

Kunwar Bhusan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (west), Siliguri, said, “Two Chinese nationals have been detained as there were discrepancies in their documents. We are verifying the documents. After a thorough enquiry we will start a case under relevant sections of the law.”

The men reached Kathmandu on March 14. They came to Siliguri on Monday (March 15) where they checked into a hotel. The hotel rooms were reserved in the names of two Nepali nationals who were travelling with them, officials said. The Nepalese nationals, however, left for their country.

The CISF handed the Chinese men to the local police.

They are being interrogated.

