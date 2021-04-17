Home / India News / Two Chinese nationals held at Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling
india news

Two Chinese nationals held at Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling

The Indo-Nepal border area comes under the jurisdiction of the Naxalbari police station. The border has been sealed because of the assembly polls to be held in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts on Saturday.
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:27 AM IST
A patrol team at the Baramaniramjote border post area spotted the two Chinese nationals when they were trying to illegally enter West Bengal by crossing the Indo-Nepal border. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Two Chinese nationals were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday, when they were trying to illegally enter West Bengal by crossing the Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling district. A patrol team at the Baramaniramjote border post area spotted them.

“They have been identified as Ding Shou Sheng (36) and Chen Ji Fa (30),” said Girish Chandra Pandey, company commander of SSB’s 8th battalion. “They were trying to cross the border without any valid document,” he added.

An Indian national has also been apprehended in this connection. He was identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, a resident of Dohaguri in Darjeeling district.

