Two days before polls, 2 killed, 5 injured in explosion in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Police officials said that the cause of the explosion is suspected to be a shell picked up by some people close to the Border Security Force firing range near the location.
The site of the explosion in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday evening. (SOURCED.)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Two people have been killed and five others sustained injuries in an explosion at poll-bound Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday evening, police informed.

According to the district police, the blast took place at 7:30 pm in a house in Gangpimual village on the STC- BSF Road. Seven people including children sustained serious injuries in the blast. They were evacuated to the district hospital for treatment where two of them died.

The place where the incident took place is the backyard of a residence. Police found parts of an exploded shell and some splinters at the site.

Police officials said that the cause of the explosion is suspected to be a shell picked up by some people close to the Border Security Force firing range near the location.

The deceased have been identified as Mangminlal (6) and Langinsang (22). The injured are Liansualal (18), Manladia (28), Siamboi (19), Muanbiakmuan (15) and Thangbiaklun (34).

Some of the injured people are being referred to Imphal for further treatment.

Manipur goes to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

