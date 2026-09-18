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Two foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew attacked in Strait of Hormuz

All crew members were reported safe, with details on the second attack pending

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 08:53:07 IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Two foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. No one was injured in the first incident, while details of the second attack were not immediately known.

A total of 10 vessels of Indian interest remain in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and have been identified for evacuation. (Representational/REUTERS)
A total of 10 vessels of Indian interest remain in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and have been identified for evacuation. (Representational/REUTERS)

According to a report prepared by the Directorate of Maritime Administration, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker M.T. Basrah Energy was reportedly hit by a projectile in the funnel area while sailing eastbound, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, on Thursday.

There was no significant damage to the vessel and all crew members were reported to be safe. The vessel arrived at Fujairah anchorage with 22 crew members on board, including 14 Indian nationals, the report said.

Also Read | Iran, Oman agree on new Hormuz routes, entry point lies entirely in Iranian waters: Report

Six Indian-flagged vessels and eight foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest are in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, with a total of 153 Indian seafarers on board.

A total of 10 vessels of Indian interest remain in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and have been identified for evacuation.

 
strait of hormuz
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