Two girls found beheaded in UP; elder sister arrested

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, hours after beheaded bodies of her minor sisters — aged six and four — were found in a village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, police officers said. Police arrest 18-year-old woman for allegedly beheading her two minor sisters in a village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)

The incident took place in Bahadurpur village under the Balrai police station area around 8 pm on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Surbhi (6) and Roshni (4), daughters of one Jaiveer Singh, police said, adding that the mutilated bodies were found in separate rooms of their home.

The accused, identified as Anjali Pal (18), has confessed to the crime, Kanpur range inspector general of police (IG) Prashant Kumar said. “We are trying to ascertain the motive in this case,” Kumar, who is heading the probe, added.

The police have also questioned three men along with the accused woman in connection with the case registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealing evidence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are questioning her, and the reason behind the murder will be ascertained soon,” Etawah senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjay Varma said. “We are also looking at the involvement of the three men.”

Police said they have recovered the murder weapon — a spade — from the house, along with the clothes worn by the accused on Sunday. Forensic team found blood stains on the spade and the garments, washed ostensibly to get rid of evidence, officers said.

Jaiveer, his wife Sushila, their sons Nand Kishore (12), and Kanhaiya (8) were not present at home when the incident occurred, police said.

Initially, Anjali told the police that when she allegedly returned home, she saw her sisters’ bodies in one room and their heads in another. Jaiveer Pal, whose spade was recovered from the house, told the police that while he had used it in the morning, it appeared to have been cleaned, officers said. Police also found some clothes left outside to dry.

When questioned by the police, the accused gave contradictory explanations of her day’s events, following which she was taken into custody for further interrogation. “She admitted to the crime and was taken into custody on Monday afternoon. She told the police that she went to the fields after the murder and returned just as her father and brothers were pulling up,” a senior officer said, requesting anonymity. “She has also been given medical checkup. Further investigation is underway.”