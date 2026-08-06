Pathanamthitta , Two persons have been taken into custody and five others, including her father, booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, police said on Thursday.

Two held, seven booked in POCSO cases in Kerala

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According to police, seven separate FIRs under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been registered in connection with seven incidents of abuse after the victim a Class 10 student disclosed her ordeal to friends, prompting intervention by the Child Welfare Committee .

Malayalapuzha police have registered six FIRs, and one at Perunad station, as the incidents occurred at different periods since the girl was studying in Class five, an official said.

Police said that two persons have been taken into custody, including the owner of the rented house where the victim currently resides and another resident of the same building.

Police are also interrogating a person as part of the probe, officials added.

According to police, the victim's father, who is currently abroad, has also been named an accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Steps are being initiated to repatriate him to face legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steps are being initiated to repatriate him to face legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Also, one of the seven accused has passed away, and legal procedures concerning him will be formally closed after the investigation, a police officer said.

The police said the accused acted independently and were not known to each other.

Police said the victim was often targeted while alone at home, as her mother works in lottery sales and remains outdoors for long hours.

The incident came to light after the victim disclosed the ordeal to her classmates.

Later, the school authorities came to know about it and passed the information to the CWC.

After counselling, the police were informed, and cases were registered based on the victim's statement, officials said.

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Police said that the victim's medical examination was also completed and a magistrate recorded her statement.

Further investigation into the matter is underway under the supervision of the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief.

In the wake of a recent incident when a minor lodged a false complaint against 10 persons for sexually harassing her, police took the accused persons after completing the preliminary probe related to the genuineness of the information.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.