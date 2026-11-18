Two Indian crew members sustained injuries and another went missing after Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, ministry of external affairs said. Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government was coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate the missing seafarer. (via REUTERS)

A report by the directorate of maritime administration said that the Tara Gas vessel was subjected to two separate external attacks on November 17 while navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The initial attack struck the vessel’s hull above the waterline, causing a breach but resulting in no fire or injuries, which allowed the crew to temporarily stabilise the ship and restore power.

However, a subsequent attack hours later involving two missile strikes immediately engulfed the vessel in severe flames. With the fire rendering lifeboats and rafts entirely inaccessible, the Master ordered the crew to immediately abandon the ship, forcing the 25 members to jump directly into the water. Nearby merchant boats successfully rescued 24 crew members and transported them to Oman, while search and rescue operations are actively ongoing for one missing Indian Third Officer, the report said.

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MEA coordinates with Omani authorities In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a statement condemning the attack on the vessel. “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities. We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts.”

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted that Tara Gas was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. “We are urgently coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate our missing seafarer and ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of the rescued crew members,” Sonowal said.