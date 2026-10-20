‘No warning before missile strikes’: Zelensky as Ukraine suspects US blocking intel on Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv received no warning from the US and other partners before a Russian ballistic missile attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, claiming there was “no clear explanation” for the intelligence gap. Trump pushed back at the intelligence-sharing claims, saying, “We share intelligence, we share a lot.” (AFP/ AP)

“We received no warning from our partners about the first wave of the attack. And I'm talking first of all about the American early warning of missile threats,” Zelensky said.

“And we have received no clear explanation from our partners, our strategic partners from Washington why this is happening. Really, personally, I don't know the answer,” he stated.

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Sunday's attack was reportedly the third strike in the same week in which Ukraine was left without the usual advance warning it receives from the US intelligence about Russian strikes. Zelensky said, “This is already the third time in a short period that we have had no such warning about ballistic missiles.”

Meanwhile, Trump pushed back at the intelligence-sharing claims on Monday (local time), telling reporters, “We share intelligence, we share a lot.” He further stated, “Don’t tell me about Ukraine. We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. They’ve given us nothing.”

Tensions between Zelensky and Trump have steadily risen over the past few days. While Zelensky has said that the Trump administration is “on the wrong side of history”, the US President has accused the Ukrainian leader of not wanting to end the war with Russia.

Ukraine officials suspect US intermittently blocking intel on Russia: Report Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials suspect the US is intermittently restricting intelligence sharing on Russia, allowing Russian projectiles to strike Ukraine without warning, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.

The Ukrainians believe the Trump administration has throttled back information-sharing, which permitted the first wave of Russian strikes to get through on Sunday. The US then reinstated the early warning system for a second wave of attacks later in the evening, the officials claimed.

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A senior official from the US Department of Defense, on the condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg that there had been no shift in Pentagon policy on intelligence sharing with Ukraine. However, Ukrainian officials claimed the intelligence support has been unusually irregular over the last week, without any reasoning from Washington.

The US had previously paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine in March 2025, shortly after Trump's second term as President began. The intelligence block, which ended after a short period, was the result of an Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance, which ended in a shouting match.