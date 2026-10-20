‘No warning before missile strikes’: Zelensky as Ukraine suspects US blocking intel on Russian attacks
Sunday's attack was reportedly the third strike in the same week in which Ukraine was left without the advance warning it receives from the US intelligence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv received no warning from the US and other partners before a Russian ballistic missile attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, claiming there was “no clear explanation” for the intelligence gap.
“We received no warning from our partners about the first wave of the attack. And I'm talking first of all about the American early warning of missile threats,” Zelensky said.
“And we have received no clear explanation from our partners, our strategic partners from Washington why this is happening. Really, personally, I don't know the answer,” he stated.
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Sunday's attack was reportedly the third strike in the same week in which Ukraine was left without the usual advance warning it receives from the US intelligence about Russian strikes. Zelensky said, “This is already the third time in a short period that we have had no such warning about ballistic missiles.”
Meanwhile, Trump pushed back at the intelligence-sharing claims on Monday (local time), telling reporters, “We share intelligence, we share a lot.” He further stated, “Don’t tell me about Ukraine. We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. They’ve given us nothing.”
Tensions between Zelensky and Trump have steadily risen over the past few days. While Zelensky has said that the Trump administration is “on the wrong side of history”, the US President has accused the Ukrainian leader of not wanting to end the war with Russia.
Ukraine officials suspect US intermittently blocking intel on Russia: Report
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials suspect the US is intermittently restricting intelligence sharing on Russia, allowing Russian projectiles to strike Ukraine without warning, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.
The Ukrainians believe the Trump administration has throttled back information-sharing, which permitted the first wave of Russian strikes to get through on Sunday. The US then reinstated the early warning system for a second wave of attacks later in the evening, the officials claimed.
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A senior official from the US Department of Defense, on the condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg that there had been no shift in Pentagon policy on intelligence sharing with Ukraine. However, Ukrainian officials claimed the intelligence support has been unusually irregular over the last week, without any reasoning from Washington.
The US had previously paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine in March 2025, shortly after Trump's second term as President began. The intelligence block, which ended after a short period, was the result of an Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance, which ended in a shouting match.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More