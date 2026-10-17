'Reward for Putin': Zelensky fears US sanctions relief to Russia, diesel deal not the end of it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump's recent sanctions waiver to Russia would only encourage it to continue attacks on Ukraine. He was referring to Trump's decision to waive a new package of sanctions against Russia. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky objected to the Trump administration's sanctions relief to Russia. (AFP) “Sanctions relief will continue. I think the diesel deal and the move regarding the Lindsey Graham Act are not the end of it. Unfortunately,” he said in a post on X, referring to a deal under which Russia would supply diesel in exchange for relief from US sanctions. He also spoke fondly of late US senator Lindsey Graham, who worked endlessly on the bill targeting Russia before he died this summer. “He devoted his life to America. We had an excellent relationship with him. And shortly before the tragedy, Lindsey was in Ukraine. He always supported us very strongly and pushed for as much assistance to Ukraine as possible,” Zelensky wrote.

Deep Dive What Russia sanctions did Trump waive under the Lindsey Graham Act? Why does Zelensky say US sanctions relief could encourage Russia to keep attacking Ukraine? Why did Trump waive Russia sanctions after agreeing to a diesel deal?

Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 in mid-September. However, on Saturday he decided to waive some sanctions against Russia just as they were to take effect under the law. According to news agency AP, an executive order signed by Trump said the waiver was in the national interests of the United States. “The decision to undo all of this, to block all of it, seems wrong to me. And it definitely helps only the Russians. It only fuels their satisfaction and their desire to keep killing people. This certainly does not stop the war,” Zelensky said.