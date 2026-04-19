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Two Indian men shot dead outside Italy gurdwara, around 10 shots fired

The victims had been attending a Vaisakhi gathering at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, located in an industrial area, when they were targeted.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 02:28 pm IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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Two Indian men were shot dead in northern Italy late Friday night, just minutes after they stepped out of a warehouse being used as a place of worship during a Vaisakhi gathering, according to local media reports.

Two Indian shot dead in Italy's Bergamo province(Representative image/Pexel)

The incident took place in the town of Covo, in Bergamo province, shortly before midnight.

The victims had been attending a religious gathering at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, located in an industrial area, when they were targeted in the square outside the premises, La Sicilia newspaper reported.

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The deceased have been identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, who lived in nearby Agnadello. For Gurmit Singh, the loss is particularly devastating as he is survived by his wife and two children.

Assailant opened fire, fled the scene

The local Sikh community has been “integrated” and peaceful, noting that it has lived in the area for around fifteen years without any public order issues, La Sicilia quoted Covo mayor Andrea Cappelletti as saying.

The bodies have been sent to Pavia for post-mortem examinations as investigators continue to maintain strict confidentiality around the case, the report added. Probe continues as officials are reviewing surveillance footage, recording witness statements, and examining ballistic evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

 
Italy sikh shooting gurudwara
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