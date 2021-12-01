Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Two intense systems likely to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms
india news

Two intense systems likely to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms

A low pressure area is lying over central parts of Andaman Sea & neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over south east & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday
A low pressure area is likely to form over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast on Wednesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two intense weather systems are likely to bring widespread rain to west, northwest and parts of the east coast during the next 5 days according to India Meteorological Department. A low pressure area is likely to form over east central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast on Wednesday even as a trough (line of low pressure) at mean sea level is running from the cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea to the north Maharashtra coast.

A western disturbance is lying as a trough which is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and northwestern plains on Thursday and Friday. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places, is likely over Gujarat, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat region and north Madhya Maharashtra on December 2. Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday with maximum activity on Thursday, the IMD bulletin said.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad may form on Friday: IMD

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during Thursday and Friday with maximum activity on Thursday.

A low pressure area is lying over central parts of Andaman Sea & neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over south east & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday and intensify into a cyclonic storm, Jawad, over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coasts around December 4 morning. Under its influence, very heavy and widespread rainfall is likely over parts of Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and parts of West Bengal on December 4 and 5

