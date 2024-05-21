 Two killed, 40 injured after bus falls from flyover in MP's Rajgarh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Two killed, 40 injured after bus falls from flyover in MP's Rajgarh

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 03:27 PM IST

The police have launched a search operation for the driver and conductor who fled the scene after the accident.

Two people were killed, and 40 others were injured after a private bus fell from a flyover in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident occurred near Pachore town around 1.30 am when the bus was on its way to Pichhore town in Shivpuri district, PTI reported.

Of the injured, 19 people suffered critical wounds. They were referred to hospitals in Indore while the rest are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Shajapur, Biora and Pachore.
Of the injured, 19 people suffered critical wounds. They were referred to hospitals in Indore while the rest are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Shajapur, Biora and Pachore.

The driver lost control of the bus, causing it to plummet to the ground below, Pachore police station in-charge Akansha Sharma said. One of the deceased was identified as Harjat Singh (28). The identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ | Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Of the injured, 19 people suffered critical wounds. They were referred to hospitals in Indore while the rest are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Shajapur, Biora and Pachore, the official said.

The police have launched a search operation for the driver and conductor who fled the scene after the accident. A case has also been registered against them, the PTI report added.

In an unrelated incident, at least three people were killed while 28 others, including 26 Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans, were injured after a bus carrying the security personnel collided with a car in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni last month.

Police said the accident took place near the Dhanagadha village of Keolari on the Seoni Mandla state highway around 1am. The bus carrying the 31 jawans was going to Pandhurna (Chhindwara) from Mandla Battalion Camp.

ALSO READ | MP factory where 11 died has been a site of 2 similar accidents over last decade

The car had five passengers, including the driver. Three of them were killed in the incident. The deceased were identified as Kanhaiya Jaswani (75), Niklesh Jaswani (45) and car driver Purushottam Mahobia (37). Meanwhile, the injured SAF jawans and two car occupants were referred to the Community Health Center in Keolari.

An eyewitness informed the police that the incident took place after the bus driver lost control due to big potholes on the road and collided with the car.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Two killed, 40 injured after bus falls from flyover in MP's Rajgarh

© 2024 HindustanTimes
