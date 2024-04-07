3 killed, 28 including 26 SAF jawans injured as bus collides with car in MP

Bhopal: At least three persons were killed while 28 others, including 26 Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans, were injured after the bus carrying the security personnel collided with a car in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the accident took place near the Dhanagadha village of Keolari on the Seoni Mandla state highway around 1am on Friday.

The car had five passengers, including the driver. Those killed were all car passengers, said police, adding that one of the jawans sustained serious injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur.

The deceased were identified as Kanhaiya Jaswani (75), Niklesh Jaswani (45) and car driver Purushottam Mahobia (37), all residents of Mandla. The two other passengers of the car, Ashok Kukreja (53) and Mamta Jaswani (42), were also injured and have been referred to the hospital, said police.

Keolari police station in-charge Chain Singh Uike said the bus carrying 31 jawans of the 35th Battalion Mandla Special Armed Forces was going to Pandhurna (Chhindwara) from Mandla Battalion Camp.

He said that the bus lost control and collided with the car, killing three of its passengers while 26 jawans were also injured.

25 SAF jawans and two car occupants were referred to the Community Health Center Keolari Hospital, he added. One jawan identified as Madan Bhande (43) has been referred to Nagpur in critical condition.

An eyewitness informed the police that the bus driver lost control due to big potholes on the road and collided with the car.