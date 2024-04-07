 3 killed, 28 including 26 SAF jawans injured as bus collides with car in MP - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

3 killed, 28 including 26 SAF jawans injured as bus collides with car in MP

ByShruti Tomar
Apr 07, 2024 10:49 AM IST

The car had five passengers, including the driver. Those killed were all car passengers, said police, adding that one of the jawans sustained serious injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur

Bhopal: At least three persons were killed while 28 others, including 26 Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans, were injured after the bus carrying the security personnel collided with a car in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the accident took place near the Dhanagadha village of Keolari on the Seoni Mandla state highway around 1am on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The car had five passengers, including the driver. Those killed were all car passengers, said police, adding that one of the jawans sustained serious injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur.

The deceased were identified as Kanhaiya Jaswani (75), Niklesh Jaswani (45) and car driver Purushottam Mahobia (37), all residents of Mandla. The two other passengers of the car, Ashok Kukreja (53) and Mamta Jaswani (42), were also injured and have been referred to the hospital, said police.

Keolari police station in-charge Chain Singh Uike said the bus carrying 31 jawans of the 35th Battalion Mandla Special Armed Forces was going to Pandhurna (Chhindwara) from Mandla Battalion Camp.

He said that the bus lost control and collided with the car, killing three of its passengers while 26 jawans were also injured.

25 SAF jawans and two car occupants were referred to the Community Health Center Keolari Hospital, he added. One jawan identified as Madan Bhande (43) has been referred to Nagpur in critical condition.

An eyewitness informed the police that the bus driver lost control due to big potholes on the road and collided with the car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

News / Cities / Bhopal / 3 killed, 28 including 26 SAF jawans injured as bus collides with car in MP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On