Two killed as truck rams into trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two people were killed after a truck crashed into a trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the police, the truck was going to Mumbai from Pune. As it was crossing the Khopoli area around 8 pm, its driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a trailer that was also moving in the same direction.

Satish Asuwar, assistant inspector from Khopoli police station said, “Apart from the driver, the truck had a cleaner in its cabin and both of them suffered severe injuries at different parts of their bodies. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by some locals but died after some time. We have not recovered any photo identity proof from their pockets and hence we still don’t know their names. We are making efforts to find out their family members.”

No one from the trailer suffered injuries. The accident created minor traffic congestion on the road for some time. The police later cleared the road by removing the truck.

“We have registered a case of negligence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act against the truck driver,” Asuwar said.